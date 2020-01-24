Leidos Joins Team to Provide Mission Critical Research for NSF, Antarctica; Pete Hoene, Ed Spitler Quoted

Leidos has announced on Friday that the company has teamed with Artel and SES GS to deliver vital connectivity solutions to Palmer Station, Antarctica, operated by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The satellite-based service will share year-round scientific research from the field to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP) data center.

"The Antarctic Treaty provides the framework for scientists from all over the world to peacefully come together and better understand our planet. We're glad to follow suit and collaborate with our industry partners to provide crucial and resilient satellite connectivity to Palmer Station," said Pete Hoene, President & CEO of SES Government Solutions.

Leidos will help integrate Artel’s newly engineered solution into NSF’s research base. Artel has leveraged the C-band coverage provided by the SES-14 satellite, with backhaul from the SES Government Solutions Teleport through terrestrial circuits also engineered by Artel.

The rapid data connection ensures the reliable transfer of data for the scientific community. The software will also allow scientists to investigate and present the far reaches of Antarctica for the public through their station and penguin webcam live streams.

"We look forward to supporting the Leidos team in continuous delivery of mission-critical satellite-based data connectivity services to Palmer Station," said Ed Spitler, head of SATCOM Programs at Artel.

Palmer Station's location on the Antarctic Peninsula, due south of Argentina, has given the USAP a unique perspective to provide leading research on global issues such as climate change and the effects on wildlife and surrounding ecosystems. The transmission of this data from the isolated environment to the global population has become pertinent to the NSF and USAP mission.

