Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich Provides Update on Operation Inherent Resolve

Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, said the U.S. military and its allies maintain their objective on defeating the Islamic Group.

"In the short term, as we've adjusted some of our activities downrange and in Iraq and Syria, I don't think there's an immediate threat of an immediate resurgence," Grynkewich said in a statement published Wednesday.

He added that mitigating pressure to the Islamic Group may yield a potential threat. Grynkewich also provided updates on the various activities the task force has taken in the assistance of Iraqi and Syrian allied forces.

"I would say [we've made] very good progress, to the point we're able to shift the focus of CJTF-OIR more along the lines of training, advising and assisting the Iraqi security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces on the Syrian side of the border, and they've shown themselves to be willing partners throughout the last nine months I've been deployed there."

Grynkewich noted the U.S. government has partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces in securing critical infrastructure that may fall into the hands of their adversaries.