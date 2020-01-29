ManTech Names Kemp Ensor Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Mission to Lead Strategic Initiatives; Rick Wagner Quoted

ManTech has announced on Wednesday that Kemp Ensor has been appointed vice president and deputy general manager of the Security Solutions Business Unit (SSBU) in the company’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group to drive innovative technology solutions.

“Kemp comes to this job with a proven record of serving national security interests at the highest level,” said Rick Wagner, 2020 Wash100 Award recipient and president of ManTech’s MCIS Group. “At ManTech, he will build on his prestigious career in exciting new ways that advance America’s strength in up-to-the-second, forward-looking intelligence.”

In his new role, Ensor will help lead strategic and operational initiatives to create innovative technology solutions that support missions of the largest members of the U.S. intelligence community. Ensor will bring over 37 years of government and security experience to the ManTech.

Prior to joining ManTech, Ensor served as director of security and counterintelligence for the National Security Agency from 2002 to 2020. He was awarded the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal by the Director of National Intelligence in Oct. 2019.

ManTech recently appointed Daniel E. Payne as senior vice president and chief security officer, and James C. Marson as vice president of contracts/subcontracts for the company’s MCIS Group.

Payne will oversee security and work to ensure the company’s compliance with operational, information and industrial security regulations. He previously served as director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. He worked for two years at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as deputy chief of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and held leadership roles at the CIA in counterterrorism and counterintelligence areas.

Marson brings to the role over 20 years of contracting experience within the intelligence community, knowledge of acquisition practices and policies and expertise in major systems acquisition programs. He most recently served as director of the office of contracts at the National Reconnaissance Office, where he was responsible for the execution of the agency’s contracting activities.

ManTech, with Ensor’s additional hire, will continue to advance “ManTech Secured,” a strategic initiative that builds on ManTech’s position as the most trusted partner of the government.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.