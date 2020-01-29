Margaret Weichert: OMB Seeks Concepts for Improving Supply Chain Mgmt

Deltek
Brenda Marie Rivers January 29, 2020 News

The Office of Management and Budget is looking for input on how to improve supply chain management and government acquisition operations.

Margaret Weichert, deputy director of management at the OMB, said in a statement published Monday that the agency seeks ideas from government groups, industry representatives, academic entities and the general public on how to “facilitate curated conversations between the federal government and external supply chain and acquisition experts.”

Weichert noted that specific areas of focus include data and pricing sourcing, human capital and training management and benchmarking to assess the amount of time required for organizations to deploy specific technologies and services.

According to Weichert, the move supports requirements under the President’s Management Agenda for category management and enterprise-wide procurement, which have helped the government eliminate redundancies and increase efficiencies.

OMB will accept feedback from interested parties through Feb. 17.

