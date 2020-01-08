Deltek
Home / News / Mark Warner: ODNI, OPM Should Accelerate Implementation of Trusted Workforce 2.0

Mark Warner: ODNI, OPM Should Accelerate Implementation of Trusted Workforce 2.0

Thea Loise Woodward January 8, 2020 News

Mark Warner
Mark Warner

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has written a letter requesting that two government agencies increase activities towards the implementation of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 security clearance process, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

The letter was addressed to Joseph Maguire and Dale Cabaniss, acting director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, respectively.

“The new approach should yield higher quality decisions far more quickly, surface problematic cases much sooner and significantly improve workforce mobility,” wrote Warner, a 2019 Wash100 winner.

Trusted Workforce 2.0 is intended to be a set of guidelines for how federal agencies issue security credentials to employees.

Check Also

Transportation Dept Seeks Input for Planned PWD Tech Contest

The Department of Transportation seeks feedback on its planned search for technologies that would help disabled citizens access traditional and automated vehicles, Nextgov reported Monday. The Inclusive Design Challenge would aim to foster vehicle designs that allow persons with disabilities to better access transportation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved