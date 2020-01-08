Mark Warner: ODNI, OPM Should Accelerate Implementation of Trusted Workforce 2.0

Sen. Mark Warner , D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has written a letter requesting that two government agencies increase activities towards the implementation of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 security clearance process, Federal News Network reported Tuesday .

The letter was addressed to Joseph Maguire and Dale Cabaniss, acting director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, respectively.

“The new approach should yield higher quality decisions far more quickly, surface problematic cases much sooner and significantly improve workforce mobility,” wrote Warner, a 2019 Wash100 winner .

Trusted Workforce 2.0 is intended to be a set of guidelines for how federal agencies issue security credentials to employees.