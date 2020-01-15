Mercury Systems, Tortuga Logic Announce Partnership to Support DARPA GAPS Program; Scott Orton, Jason Oberg Quoted

Mercury Systems has partnered with Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware security, to provide secure processing subsystems for The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security (GAPS) program, Tortuga announced on Wednesday.

"Mercury Systems is developing hardware and software architectures for DARPA with physically provable guarantees to isolate high-risk transactions," said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager of Mercury's Trusted Mission Solutions group.

Tortuga Logic and Mercury Systems will provide secure processing subsystems, which are used in numerous Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Radar, Electronic Warfare (EW) and other mission-critical applications.

The integration of Radix-S will help DARPA GAPS detect and prevent security vulnerabilities in next-generation application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and System-on-Chip (SoC) designs.

"As GAPS aims to develop hardware security and software architectures with provable security interfaces, Tortuga Logic's Radix security verification solution helps us effectively deliver the security guarantees we need to be successful in this program," Orton continued.

Additionally, Mercury Systems’ technology and analysis will help DARPA address security issues before the device is manufactured, saving on redesign costs and system failure due to an attack.

"Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs that have the highest standards for security," said Jason Oberg, CEO of Tortuga Logic. "Our collaboration with Mercury helps us develop the best-in-class security offerings for DARPA's GAPS program and other future programs."

The partnership recently followed the appointment of Orlando Carvalho, a 38-year veteran of Lockheed Martin, who has joined the board of directors Mercury Systems, announced on Tuesday.

“Orlando has extraordinary experience from his many years in senior executive roles across numerous major defense programs," said Mark Aslett, president and CEO of Mercury Systems.

He previously served EVP and general manager of the F-35 program. Prior to F-35 program leadership, he led company units that worked on mission systems, sensors and surface-sea based ballistic missile defense systems.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs.

Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry's current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®.