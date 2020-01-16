MITRE Reveals New Autonomous Technology Laboratory to Improve Research Methodology; Zachary LaCelle Quoted

MITRE has announced the Mobile Autonomous Systems Experimentation (MASE) Laboratory on Thursday, which will improve research methodology, accelerate advanced autonomous technology, and provide objective perspective and recommendations for broad impact in multiple domains, including drones, commercial aircraft, tanks and self-driving vehicles.

“We have cyber experts and autonomy experts working on ground transportation, urban air mobility, and defense applications. Our systems thinking mentality accelerates solutions to all of these problems. This broad combination of domain expertise allows us to provide additional, unique perspectives in this cutting-edge challenge area,” said Zachary LaCelle, senior autonomous systems engineer at MITRE.

MITRE has introduced the teams and has created divisions within the labs, including developing and evaluating technologies, identifying solutions for emerging challenges and recommending the most innovative technologies to sponsors and partners.

The MASE lab will also demonstrate its capabilities to sponsors interested in autonomy software and its application. MITRE will have new capabilities in architecture, which will make autonomous modules and hardware easier to integrate across programs.

One of the lab’s newest developments, the MASE Jeep, will be a commercially available Grand Cherokee augmented for autonomy. MITRE will input engineers with sensors, analytic and data recorders, and powerful processors.

The Jeep has allowed the company to explore new autonomous technologies and cutting-edge algorithms on a large mobile platform. Additionally, the lab has provided an integrated testing environment for emerging hardware, software and approaches that will help to inform MITRE’s government sponsors and collaboration partners.

“We have the experts available to assist in research integration for people coming to us with specialized questions. We can also test new ideas, prototype them, and transfer them out to industry and other researchers,” added LaCelle.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.