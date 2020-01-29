Deltek
Home / News / NASA Unveils New Designation for Ocean Observation Satellite

NASA Unveils New Designation for Ocean Observation Satellite

Matthew Nelson January 29, 2020 News

NASA has renamed an ocean observation satellite that will operate to carry out high-precision altimetry measurements through 2030.

Named in honor of a retired scientist from NASA's Earth science division, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is slated to take off at the fall and will explore the potential effects of global warming to oceans, Jet Propulsion Laboratory said Tuesday.

The former Sentinel-6A/Jason CS satellite will also employ the Global Navigation Satellite Sounding Radio-Occultation approach to gather vertical profiles of temperature and derive atmospheric information in a move to augment weather forecast capacities.

"Together with other missions of the European Union's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich will contribute to improved knowledge and understanding of the role of the ocean in climate change and for mitigation and adaptation policies in coastal areas," said Mercedes Garcia-Perez, head of the Global Issues and Innovation of the European Union Delegation to the United States.

JPL will perform project management duties in line with the mission.

Check Also

Margaret Weichert: OMB Seeks Concepts for Improving Supply Chain Mgmt

The Office of Management and Budget is looking for input on how to improve supply chain management and government acquisition operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved