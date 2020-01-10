Naval Surface Warfare Center Embarks on Open Source Tech Project to Help Advance Military Systems

The Naval Surface Warfare Center's Crane Division has launched an effort to develop open source software with the goal of helping the U.S. military modernize warfighter platforms and tools.

A team of NSWC Crane engineers and scientists created the project to support a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency-led program that seeks to incorporate data-based machine learning approaches into radio frequency systems, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

Paul Tilghman, former manager of DARPA's Radio Frequency Machine Learning Systems program, said the agency is exploring foundations to address RF signal processing challenges with the use of a neural network.

"RF, unlike many other sensor modalities, doesn’t have existing datasets and because of its unique characteristics, requires a special standard for that data," Tilghman added.

Zachary Davis, an engineer at NSWC Crane, noted the team has worked to update the "master" version of software designed for RFMLS applications to help advance research in this area.