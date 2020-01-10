Navy Dept Pursues Strategy to Grow Civilian Workforce

The Department of the Navy has unveiled a new strategy designed to guide the development of DON's civilian workforce over the next 10 years. DON said Thursday that it needs the dynamic strategy to tackle workforce challenges amid changes caused by technological and geopolitical factors.

The strategy would help DON compete with industry firms in the capture of civilian talent. The department intends to access, curate and engage civilian employees through work processes, tools and workforce experience. DON tailored the strategy to capture world-class talent, develop future-friendly skills, leverage data, accept technological change and accommodate the next generation of talent.

“The Department of the Navy’s civilian workforce is a critical part of the Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Greg Slavonic, assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs.

The DON civilian workforce consists of over 220,000 individuals who work to construct, operate, maintain and support naval assets.