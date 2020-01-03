Navy Seeks to Integrate USVs for ISR, Surface Warfare Missions

The U.S. Navy is looking to integrate the operations of its unmanned surface vehicles with carrier strike groups and afloat units, Defense News reported Friday.

The service branch’s Fleet Forces Command said in a message obtained by the publication that it plans to deploy medium USVs that will carry electronic warfare as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads.

The Navy will also deploy large USVs fitted with vertical launch system capabilities for strike missions and surface warfare activities.

As part of the initiative, the Surface Development Squadron will develop a concept for coordinating manned and unmanned system operations to help inform future acquisition requirements. The squadron, which was created in May 2019, will also assess the potential integration of communications and command-and-control technologies as well as personnel training efforts for unmanned systems.

SURFDEVRON will submit a first draft of its plans by February ahead of a final draft by September.