Deltek
Home / News / Navy Seeks to Integrate USVs for ISR, Surface Warfare Missions

Navy Seeks to Integrate USVs for ISR, Surface Warfare Missions

Brenda Marie Rivers January 3, 2020 News

The U.S. Navy is looking to integrate the operations of its unmanned surface vehicles with carrier strike groups and afloat units, Defense News reported Friday.

The service branch’s Fleet Forces Command said in a message obtained by the publication that it plans to deploy medium USVs that will carry electronic warfare as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads.

The Navy will also deploy large USVs fitted with vertical launch system capabilities for strike missions and surface warfare activities.

As part of the initiative, the Surface Development Squadron will develop a concept for coordinating manned and unmanned system operations to help inform future acquisition requirements. The squadron, which was created in May 2019, will also assess the potential integration of communications and command-and-control technologies as well as personnel training efforts for unmanned systems.

SURFDEVRON will submit a first draft of its plans by February ahead of a final draft by September.

Check Also

Law Requires Standardization of Federal Grant Data Reporting Process

President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law legislation that requires the Office of Management and Budget to establish a governmentwide system for reporting data on grant awards and recipients. The Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act also calls for agencies to make information submitted by grantees publicly available through a single website.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved