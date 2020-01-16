Deltek
Home / News / NAWCAD Lakehurst Upgrades 3D Printing Tech

NAWCAD Lakehurst Upgrades 3D Printing Tech

Thea Loise Woodward January 16, 2020 News

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Lakehurst site has recently acquired three new additive manufacturing systems to upgrade its equipment maintenance capabilities.

Two of the 3D printing platforms enable users to overhaul large objects with minimal waste, while the third system assists in NAWCAD’s reverse engineering efforts and negates the need to dismantle the parts of the object in question.

“These three systems will result in a tremendous increase in capability and will have an immediate impact to the warfighter,” said Kyle Cobb, advanced manufacturing technology lead at NAWCAD Lakehurst.

Work performed by the three new platforms, the Optomec CS-800 Directed Energy Deposition AM System, Sciaky Electron Beam AM System and the NSI X5000 Computed Tomography NDI X-Ray System, will support the Naval Air Systems Command. NAWCAD received the systems in 2019.

Additive manufacturing is a time-saving process that uses polymers and powdered metals as base materials to create objects from a 3D blueprint.

Check Also

Scott Pleus: DoD Must Implement Data-Centric Cybersecurity Approach

Maj. Gen. Scott Pleus, director of air and cyberspace operations for the Pacific Air Forces, has said that the Department of Defense needs to develop nonproprietary and high-security data architecture to keep up with industry.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved