Noblis Appoints Deborah Drake Vice President, CPO; Amr ElSawy Quoted

Deborah Drake has been appointed vice president and chief people officer (CPO) of Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, the company announced on Friday.

“Debbie has significant experience in our industry and demonstrated success building environments that foster collaboration, growth and development. Our talent management strategy is central to our ability to deliver exceptional results to our clients. We are looking forward to having Debbie work as an integral member of the Noblis leadership team,”said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO.

In her new role, Drake will lead the Noblis human resources and organizational development organizations including, talent recruitment, total rewards system, professional and organizational development and employee engagement.

Drake will bring over 20 years of experience to Noblis. Prior to joining the company, Drake served as the vice president of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition at ManTech International Corporation between July 2017 and Jan. 2020. She also served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Sotera Defense Solutions, Inc. from Nov. 2013 to July 2017.

Additionally, Drake worked for Leidos as vice president and human resources director between April 2003 and Nov. 2013. She began her career at DynCorp in 1993 and served as human resources manager until 2003.

Throughout her past positions, Drake has accumulated a proactive and innovative approach in all areas of human resources, including recruitment, training, compensation and recognition, employee relations, benefits, communications, organizational development, international deployment, succession planning, affirmative action, policies and procedures and HRIS/analytics.

She will bring her ability to make decisions that produce high-quality solutions and results, and will serve as a strong collaborator, communicator, change agent, and project manager.

“I am thrilled to be part of such an exceptional culture that values our mission-focused people,” said Drake. “I look forward to engaging with such a dynamic workforce.”

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and support our clients' most critical missions.