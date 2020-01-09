Norfolk Island Telecom Awards Speedcast, Blue Arcus $3M to Modernize Network; Erwan Emilian, Alistair Innes-Walker Quoted

Speedcast has received a $3 million contract to collaborate with Blue Arcus Technologies and provide Australia’s Norfolk Island Telecom with a modernized network infrastructure, Speedcast announced on Thursday.

"Our customers' data requirements are growing significantly and to ensure business continuity it is critical that we deliver faster, reliable internet connections and advanced mobile services at a competitive price," said Alistair Innes-Walker, manager of Commercial Services at Norfolk Island Regional Council.

Speedcast will provide 4G LTE network infrastructure and satellite backhaul solutions, allowing Norfolk Island Telecom to deliver faster broadband speeds as well as enhanced mobile services.

Blue Arcus will utilize it’s turnkey network solutions. In addition, the companies will install the associated support systems with these technologies, and a Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN).

“Thanks to the partnership between Blue Arcus Technologies and Speedcast, two companies with extensive 4G LTE network deployment experience, we are confident we will complete this project in record time and deliver an industry-leading service to Norfolk Island Telecom customers,” said Erwan Emilian, executive vice president of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services.

With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com