Perspecta CEO Mac Curtis to Speak During Potomac Officers Club’s Continuous Vetting/Continuous Evaluation Forum 2020 on Jan. 28th

Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, will be introducing Charles Phalen, director of Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), as the keynote speaker during Potomac Officers Club’s Continuous Vetting/Continuous Evaluation Forum 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 28th.

Click here to register for POC’s Continuous Vetting/Continuous Evaluation Forum 2020.

Curtis currently leads Perspecta’s workforce of more than 14,000 people who help customers in the defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets achieve their missions, transform to digital environments, secure, modernize and optimize their enterprises, and innovate for the future.

Curtis will provide an introduction into the latest priorities and changes coming through continuous vetting and evaluation regarding the current processes and enhancements that top executives from the public and private sectors are working to improve to set the stage for Phalen’s opening keynote address.

Phalen leads both the personnel vetting and critical technology protection missions under DCSA and manages approximately 12,000 federal and contract support worldwide. He will speak about the latest priorities and challenges within evaluation and vetting across all sectors.

The forum will also feature an expert panel of top GovCon executives from across the federal government and industry. Christy Wilder, deputy director of DCSA, Brian Dunbar, assistant director to Special Security Directorate of National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), and Marc Ryan, director of Corporate Security of Vectrus will appear as panelists.

In today’s security landscape, businesses and government must stay informed on processes and the changes to the continuous vetting and evaluation. Security clearance is pivotal for organizations with sensitive duties so that the agencies can maintain company and government safety and stay successful and competitive in a changing field.

Register here for POC’s Continuous Vetting/Continuous Evaluation Forum on Jan. 28th. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn what the future of security vetting and evaluation will look like for federal agencies.