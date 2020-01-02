President Trump OKs Bill Against Bot Calls; John Thune Quoted

President Donald Trump has placed his signature on a bill that aims to address bot-based scam calls via various implementations across industry and government, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, now signed into law, would direct phone service providers to offer free call-blocking services to customers.

TRACED also tasks carriers to implement call-authentication technology that works to determine a call's legitimacy.

The bill also directs the Department of Justice to impose larger penalties against bot-generated calls, with a focus on those that threaten health care.

The Federal Communications Commission would also receive increased authority to deal with robocall cases.

“This bill represents a unique legislative effort that is not only bipartisan at its core, but it’s nearly unanimously supported in Congress,” Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said in December.

The Senate approved the TRACED bill last month.