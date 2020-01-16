Qualis Acquires Bonham Technologies to Improve Logistical Capabilities; Rod Duke, Louis Bonham Quoted

Qualis Corporation, a technical and engineering services firm, announced on Monday that it has acquired Bonham Technologies, Inc. (BTI), a technical and logistical support services company, to improve Qualis’ customer experience and logistical capabilities. . The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Our cyber security, engineering and test and evaluation competencies combined with BTI’s technical and logistics capabilities creates powerful new options for our government customers and advances our focus in supporting the Warfighter. Lou Bonham and his people are terrific and we look forward to welcoming them to Qualis,” said Rod Duke, president of Qualis Corporation.

Through the acquisition, Qualis will gain critical qualifications and contracts as the two companies merge. Bonham Technologies will provide Acquisition Logistics Support, Engineering Publications and Readiness and Sustainment that will enhance their Qualis’ customer experience and and advance their growth strategy to new markets.

“This acquisition provides our people, customers and partners with a shared management philosophy, program execution and culture plus the added capabilities and growth opportunities that Qualis can provide,” said Bonham, BTI CEO. “I am proud of what we have achieved over the last 15 years and I look forward to seeing our legacy enhanced when combined with the good people of Qualis.”

About Qualis

Qualis Corporation is a Woman-Owned Small Business, headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with a 26-year history as a trusted Air Force, Army, Joint DoD, Missile Defense Agency, NASA, and Navy partner. Qualis employees provide award-winning support to complex technical and engineering efforts, helping ensure critical programs, products, and systems are acquired, tested, and fully operational when fielded.

Our qualifications are deeply rooted in the entire acquisition life cycle for highly complex ACAT I – III, Urgent Operational Needs, and Joint Urgent Operational Needs systems, components and training systems in support of the Warfighter, Homeland Defense, and Human Spaceflight.