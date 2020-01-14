Raytheon Partners Major Tool and Machine Inc. on SPY-6 Radar Production; Paul Ferraro Quoted

Raytheon and Major Tool & Machine have signed a collaboration agreement to develop array structures for the U.S. Navy’s SPY-6 radar program as the Navy transitions from low-rate initial production to hardware production and sustainment, Raytheon announced on Tuesday.

The SPY-6 radars are being built from Radar Modular Assemblies, which are self-contained radars that can be stacked together to form larger apparatuses. The radars can defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft and surface ships simultaneously.

SPY-6 radars provide several advantages over legacy radars, including significantly greater detection range, increased sensitivity and more accurate discrimination. All variants are built with the same hardware and software as well.

They will be installed on more than 50 ships across seven Navy ship classes. Raytheon has been involved in the SPY-6 program since it was founded in 2014.

"Our team of industry-leading partners is ready to deliver SPY-6's unmatched, multi-mission capability to the surface fleet," said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon's Seapower Capability Systems business.

Deliveries of these devices to the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and the first delivery of an Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, rotator variant (AN/SPY-6(V)2) to LHA 8, the USS Bougainville, an America Class Amphibious Assault Ship, in 2021, remain on schedule.

