Report: Agencies Show Improved Cyber Threat Intell Sharing

The Intelligence Community's Office of the Inspector General has found that cyber threat information sharing across the federal government has improved during 2017 and 2018, Fifth Domain reported Tuesday.

The “Unclassified Joint Report on the Implementation of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015” document compiles data from the departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, Justice, Homeland Security and Treasury regarding compliance with the law.

According to the report, the IC Security Coordination Center’s implementation of the IC Analysis and Signature Tool in 2017 streamlined the sharing of cyber threat information at the “top secret” level.

The OIG noted that the center is “in the planning and development stages” for deploying ICOAST in cloud computing environments at the secret and unclassified levels. SCC also works with the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to integrate ICOAST with the latter’s Automated Indicator Sharing platform.

Recommendations outlined in the report include proper classification of threat indicators and defense measures; authorization of security clearances for threat sharing with the private sector; and appropriate dissemination of information with federal and nonfederal entities.