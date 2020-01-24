SAIC Names Elaine Solomon Senior Account Executive; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has appointed Elaine Solomon as the senior account executive over business development for the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ) and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Prisons, Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service, the company reported on Friday.

“Elaine brings a passion for working with people and understanding their goals and targets. I am confident that she will help us to solve our customers’ toughest problems,” Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group.

Solomon brings decades of invaluable experience in both private and government contracting business development to SAIC. In her new role, she will supervise the departments and lead BD efforts within the Federal Civilian Law Enforcement markets for IT Modernization, Cyber, Cloud, AI, IoT, Software and Enterprise IT aligning to Mission Support including: Engineering and Integrations, Analytics, Training and Mission Solutions including Program Management.

Prior to joining SAIC, Solomon served as vice president of strategic alliances and channel partner business development with IO Data Centers from Nov. 2017 to Nov. 2018. She was an instrumental leader in developing key external partnerships with systems integrators, master service providers, master agents, and other critical data center customers.

Solomon also worked at Hewlett Packard (HP) as principal to the U.S. Public Sector from Aug. 2010 to Aug. 2016. In the role, she was instrumental in justifying the full scope of IT consulting services for HP customers, which provided support in cybersecurity, software, AI, data center planning and a wide range of other IT capabilities.

Additionally, Solomon served as vice president of Western Region Science and Technology Business Development at HDR between 2005 and 2010. She was responsible for Business Development for a large national architecture and engineering firm focused on the Science & Technology market which included Data Centers and other Federal Intel Community and Civilian agency contracts.Solomon began her career at Bonsignore Brignati & Mazzotta, in New York City.

“I am excited to be joining a growing SAIC team that is at the forefront of delivering solutions to government customers,” Solomon said. “Law enforcement agencies do such important work protecting our nation; I’m eager to help them meet their critical missions.”

