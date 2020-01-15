Sen. Mark Warner Writes to Mike Pompeo on State Dept. Cybersecurity

Deltek
Nichols Martin January 15, 2020 News, Technology

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the ability of the latter's department to protect information systems amid the conflict with Iran. Warner, also a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, listed five questions addressed to Pompeo, and referenced the state department's cybersecurity weaknesses found in inspector general reports, as seen in the letter issued Tuesday.

Iran has been growing its cyber capabilities and poses a threat to information systems of the department and U.S. embassies across the globe. The five questions tackle the state department's cybersecurity personnel handling, chief information security officer reporting, security-related training for employees, malware security and U.S. embassy auditing.

Warner asked Pompeo to submit answers by the end of January.

