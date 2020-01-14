Three Grant Awardees Selected Under US-Israel Joint Product Dev’t Effort

Three partnerships have received $2.3M in funds from the Israel – U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation to build technologies that will support homeland security efforts.

The foundation is established as part of a joint program between the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology directorate and the Israel Ministry of Public Security to speed up collaborative activities between Israel and the U.S. across various technology sectors to foster product development, DHS said Monday.

The initiative will provide funds up to 50 percent of the combined budget and validate potential strategic partners through collaborations with various companies. The technologies that will be developed out of this effort include a tracking device for firefighters, an artificial intelligence-based analytics video security system and a multimission drone command and control technology.

“We are pleased this new cycle helped recruit new companies to the BIRD ecosystem while continuing to build our strong working relationship with DHS and MOPS,” said Eitan Yudilevich, executive director at the BIRD Foundation.

The awardees are: