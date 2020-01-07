Transportation Dept Seeks Input for Planned PWD Tech Contest

The Department of Transportation seeks feedback on its planned search for technologies that would help disabled citizens access traditional and automated vehicles, Nextgov reported Monday.

The Inclusive Design Challenge would aim to foster vehicle designs that allow persons with disabilities to better access transportation.

DOT will consider the presented technologies' benefits to people who are physically, mentally and sensorily disabled.

The department will award $100K each to a maximum of 15 selected entries under the competition's semi-finals. Winning designers will use these funds to develop prototypes and only up to four will go on to compete for a $2M grand prize as finalists.

Interested parties may submit feedback on the planned contest through Jan. 31.