UiPath, Applica Partner to Drive Intelligent Automation; Piotr Surma, Boris Krumrey Quoted

UiPath has partnered with Applica, a Robotic Text Automation company, to expand access to solutions designed to automate text-intensive processes, the companies announced on Thursday.

"With its R&D team of AI experts, Applica has engineered an easy-to-use advanced framework of solutions that extracts meaning from unstructured documents and transforms it into actionable information, which was seamlessly integrated into the UiPath platform," says Boris Krumrey, vice president of Automation Innovations at UiPath.

The partnership will allow users to extract meaning from both semi-structured and unstructured documents and transform it into actionable data that is used by bots to automate text-intensive work.

Applica will bring automated documents, including semi-structured and plain text, translating them into Robotic Text Automation, which will be language and domain-agnostic, to the partnership. The company will also useContextual Awareness technology to train and comprehend new documents and use cases with just a handful of examples.

Under the partnership, UiPath will provide and open training, collaboration, and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. The company will also integrate enterprise RPA platform. UiPath’s technology has automated millions of tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience, and employee job satisfaction.

"We believe in a future where mundane jobs that require text comprehension are automated and humans are moved to higher-value work. Entering this technology alliance with UiPath, a clear RPA market leader, unlocks a multitude of verticals and use cases for our effortless and ultra-versatile Robotic Text Automation Platform," says Piotr Surma, Applica co-founder and CEO.

About UiPath

UiPath is a global software company that develops a platform for robotic process automation. Following its acquisition of both ProcessGold and StepShot in 2019, UiPath has become the first vendor of scale to bring together both process mining and Robotic Process Automation.

About Applica

