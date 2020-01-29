Deltek
Home / News / UK Restricts Deployment of 5G Network Tech From ‘High-Risk’ Vendors

UK Restricts Deployment of 5G Network Tech From ‘High-Risk’ Vendors

Brenda Marie Rivers January 29, 2020 News

The U.K. government has implemented a 35 percent cap on technologies crucial for 5G connectivity that came from designated “high-risk” vendors such as Huawei, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The rule restricts the use of high-risk technologies for core functions supporting the nation’s Radio Access Network infrastructure, which enables users to access 5G connectivity. Several U.K. service providers have started 5G rollouts and are using Huawei products for RAN components. 

According to the U.K.’s national cybersecurity agency, the 35 percent cap will prevent national dependence on high-risk vendors and will aim to retain industry competition while allowing operators to use services from two RAN vendors.

Andy Purdy, U.S. chief security officer at Huawei, noted that the cap represents a “very significant limitation” for the company.

The U.S. government previously urged the U.K. to impose a complete ban on Huawei technology as the former continues to tighten rules on using offerings from the Chinese telecommunications company due to national security concerns.

Check Also

ManTech Names Kemp Ensor Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Mission to Lead Strategic Initiatives; Rick Wagner Quoted

ManTech has announced on Wednesday that Kemp Ensor has been appointed vice president and deputy general manager of the Security Solutions Business Unit (SSBU) in the company’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group to drive innovative technology solutions.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved