U.S. Army Awards Leidos $23M FMS Contract to Assist GETS-1000

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded Leidos a $23 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract to support the General Electronic Test Station (GETS-1000), Leidos announced on Thursday. The contract will assist in upgrading missile technology for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

GETS-1000 is test equipment that supports the military equipment in missile weapon systems. Leidos will provide GETS-1000 test equipment as well as supply test program set software, upgrades and repair parts, equipment installation and training and engineering support.

GETS-1000 compares to Raytheon's RTN M3 Hawk surface-to-air missiles and Lockheed Martin's LMT Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles, which is an interceptor and one of the most advanced, capable and powerful terminal air defense missiles in the world.

The military’s increased need for testing equipment upgrades and regular technical assistance to missiles are expected to benefit Leidos’ annual growth and revenue. Work will be performed in Huntsville, AL, and is projected to be completed by Dec. 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 company that works to pressing issues within defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Leidos strives to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient.