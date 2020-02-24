AAR Signs Letter of Intent with Air Canada to Develop Airframe Maintenance Center of Excellence; Rich Steer, Chris Jessup Quoted

AAR Aircraft Services Trois-Rivières ULC (AAR) has entered into a letter of intent with Air Canada regarding a ten-year, renewable agreement for airframe maintenance to develop an Airframe Maintenance Center of Excellence at its Trois-Rivières MRO in Quebec, Canada, AAR announced on Monday.

"We're excited to have a trusted partner like AAR with a similar commitment to excellence, and also proud to be supporting heavy maintenance work in Quebec, especially on wide-body aircraft. This contract for additional work in Trois-Rivières represents a long-term investment in increased airframe maintenance in Quebec," said Rich Steer, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Air Canada.

AAR will modernize facility infrastructure investments in Trois-Rivières to develop a Center of Excellence and accommodate the new wide-body A330 work of the combined Air Canada and Air Transat fleet.

The company will assist Air Canada in its efforts to expand its heavy maintenance services, which will stimulate new investment in aerospace and create more high-quality aircraft mechanic jobs. The company will work on Air Canada’s A330 and Air Transat. AAR will also maintain and expand airframe maintenance work in Quebec on the A320 family, including the A321-neo aircraft.

After work is completed, Air Canada expects incremental aerospace jobs will be created in Trois-Rivières and AAR's new capabilities will attract airframe maintenance work from other A330 operators.

The letter of intent is subject to completion of the Transat A.T. merger by Air Canada, requisite Board of Directors' approval and completion of final agreements, including terms generally applicable to large-scale airframe maintenance agreements.

"We are honored to work closely with a premier carrier like Air Canada for so many years and to be chosen as their maintenance provider for both the A330 and A320 family fleet types," said Chris Jessup, Chief Commercial Officer, AAR. "AAR is proud to support the Canadian economy and to grow our overall footprint in Trois-Rivières, especially for the A330."

