ACT I CEO Applauds CMMC Standard Release by DoD

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, L.L.C. (ACT I) welcomed the release of the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standard version 1.0. on Tuesday.

“CMMC is a cornerstone in the continued security and success of America’s industrial base," said Michael Niggel, CEO of ACT I. "Every day, companies across our industry are facing countless attacks to their networks. These attacks, and their impacts, are especially harmful to our small and medium-sized companies, which is why this government-industry partnership is key to our collective network security. ACT I fully endorses the CMMC program and looks forward to supporting the government’s successful implementation of CMMC in any way we can.”

ACT I leaders have been vocal advocates for the CMMC effort and its potential impacts on small and medium-size businesses in industry roundtables with senior government leaders, including Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, Ellen Lord.

As a provider of cybersecurity solutions to government customers across the globe and a company committed to internal practices that promote network security, ACT I uniquely understands the serious threats that cyber attacks play in both the defense industrial base, and in networks across government. ACT I has also continued to press for programs that reinforce our networks through organizations like the Cyber Bytes Foundation, where ACT I CEO Michael Niggel serves as an Advisory Board Member.

ACT I remains committed to strengthening the security framework of our nation’s networks to produce the desired endstate of a “cyber-safe, cyber-secure, and cyber-resilient defense industrial base” as cited by Under Secretary Lord during the CMMC release last week.