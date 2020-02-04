Air Force Hosts AFWERX Space Challenge Launch Event

The U.S. Air Force intends to hold an event that will launch four challenge activities under the AFWERX Space Challenge program.

According to a notice on the Beta SAM website posted Saturday, the four challenge activities will cover the areas of space-asset resiliency, Department of Defense commercial space partnerships, global space transport and delivery and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

The service branch encourages space operators and DoD stakeholders to air concerns and collaborate with various people during the event, while members from the academic and private sectors are also invited to participate.

The AFWERX Challenge initiative seeks to push small businesses, startups, large enterprises, research laboratories and members from the academe in developing approaches that may address gaps in the Air Force.