Air National Guard Group to Foster Innovation in New AFWERX Program

The 152nd Airlift Wing within Air National Guard has established a "spark cell" innovation program that aims to foster creative innovation across force members.

The Silver State Spark cell would allow airmen to explore and plan innovation projects for a maximum of five days during technician and training periods, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

The program also allows airmen to propose their formed project plans to respective commanders and apply for a chance of implementation.

"A Spark Cell gives Airmen of all ranks the opportunity to think creatively toward new and innovative solutions to the challenges they face in the daily conduct of flying, fighting and winning our nation's wars," said Col. Jacob Hammons, 152nd Airlift Wing commander, who initiated planning for the spark cell's creation.

Maj. Greg Green, who facilitates the wing's spark cell, gathered insight during an AFWERX-supported spark cell training event that took place in Las Vegas from Feb. 19 to 21.

"There's no doubt a demand for improving the way we do business," Green said, also noting that airmen are already submitting ideas.