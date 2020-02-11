Al Whitmore, President of BAE I&S Sector, Receives Third Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Al Whitmore, president of the Intelligence & Security (I&S) sector of BAE Systems, with his third consecutive Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Wednesday on Monday.

Executive Mosaic recognized Whitmore in 2019 for his efforts to grow BAE Systems Inc.’s I&S business through major contract awards and pushing the unit to make strides in emerging technology. His efforts to those missions have continued into 2020 and have secured his third consecutive Wash100 Award.

For over three decades, BAE Systems has provided its services to federal agencies under various contracts, including a prime position on a current $17 billion Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The company has also received a $437 million task order to provide data-based open source support for the U.S. Army’s I&S Command among many other contracts.

In addition, BAE has established a robotics operations center, in partnership with UiPath, to support the high-volume data processing tasks of national security missions. BAE also opened an innovation hub at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Ga. to expand its support for cybersecurity programs and its workforce in the region.

Under Whitmore’s leadership, BAE’s capabilities will expand to improve efficiency in cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, enterprise IT modernization and data analytics as the company advances systems integration capabilities.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Al Whitmore and BAE Systems on the 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Whitmore’s leadership and dedication to advance technology capabilities for the company and protect U.S. national security showcase the impact he could have on the GovCon sector in 2020.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.