Army Officials Discuss Data, Cloud in Multidomain Operations

Army officials believe that data and cloud will be important aspects in planning multidomain missions, C4ISRNET reported Monday .

Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford , chief information officer of the U.S. Army, said recently at the Army’s Cloud and Data Colloquium held on Monday and Tuesday in McLean, Va., that data was the ammunition of the future fight. He also spoke about the Army collaborating with the other branches of the military as well as carrying out multidomain missions.

“This big idea [is] that we want to have near real time access, leveraging data … for any sensor, for any shooter and any command and control node,” he said.

Paul Puckett, director of the Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Office, said that they will first establish the simpler aspects of cloud, enterprise common services and DevSecOps before using these technologies to support service members in the field.

Crawford also said the Army will use capabilities that are already in place, such as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract that is intended to provide infrastructure-as-a-service and enterprise-level platform-as-a-service offerings for the Department of Defense.