Army’s William Jordan Gillis Nominated to Lead Service’s Sustainment

President Trump has announced his nomination for William Jordan Gillis, a U.S. Army official, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, Defense News reported Tuesday. If confirmed for the role, Gillis would succeed Robert McMahon, who stepped down in November.

The newly nominated Army official serves as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. He began his work with the military in 2017 as the Army's acting assistant secretary for the same areas he oversees in his current role.

The White House unveiled Gillis' nomination on Tuesday.