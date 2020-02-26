Deltek
Home / News / Army’s William Jordan Gillis Nominated to Lead Service’s Sustainment

Army’s William Jordan Gillis Nominated to Lead Service’s Sustainment

Nichols Martin February 26, 2020 News

Jordan Gillis
Jordan Gillis

President Trump has announced his nomination for William Jordan Gillis, a U.S. Army official, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, Defense News reported Tuesday. If confirmed for the role, Gillis would succeed Robert McMahon, who stepped down in November.

The newly nominated Army official serves as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. He began his work with the military in 2017 as the Army's acting assistant secretary for the same areas he oversees in his current role.

The White House unveiled Gillis' nomination on Tuesday.

Check Also

DOE Eyes Cybersecurity Training Effort for Nontechnical Energy Personnel

The Department of Energy plans to expand three of its cybersecurity education initiatives and train up to 2,000 technical and nontechnical personnel in the energy sector, Fifth Domain reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved