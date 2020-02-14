Bipartisan Bill to Push Govt Adoption of Modern Tech; Mark Meadows Quoted

Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have unveiled a bill that seeks to help agencies adopt modern technologies.

The Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act aims to develop an initiative at the General Services Administration that will assist agencies in augmenting analysis, data management and reporting capacities, the office of Ro Khanna said Thursday.

The bill also seeks to foster partnerships between the government and commercial IT sectors and enable the dissemination of modernization practices.

“Congress should take every opportunity possible to make government more effective and efficient as we work to better serve Americans everywhere,” said Meadows.