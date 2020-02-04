Blackberry Announces Partnership with Trimble to Enable Advanced Asset Monitoring Capabilities; Jay Delaney, Christopher Plaat Quoted

BlackBerry has partnered BlackBerry Radar Solution with Trimble's TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management system (TMS) solutions to provide monitoring capabilities for commercial carriers, dedicated fleets, private fleets, brokers and 3PLs using TMW.Suite or TruckMate software, Blackberry announced on Tuesday.

"The integration of our TMW.Suite and TruckMate solutions with BlackBerry Radar provides a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers and fleet managers alike…with BlackBerry Radar, fleet managers can achieve unparalleled visibility into their cargo assets from a single dashboard that they can use to unlock excess shipping capacity and improve profitability." said Jay Delaney, senior director of product management for Trimble Transportation.

Under the partnership, the companies will merge their technologies so that fleet owners will be able to receive data on their trailers, containers' location, route, door status and cargo load state.

BlackBerry Radar, a monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers, will provide information data including utilization, location, motion, mileage, door open/close status and cargo capacity utilization through an intuitive online dashboard. Data will be transmitted and stored on a cloud platform, which will guarentee privacy for user information.

TMW.Suite and TruckMate, which provide clarity for order-entry, load-booking, dispatch and driver settlement, detention and service failures to ensure that business owners can manage fleets based on data-driven intelligence.

"Accessing the critical information and insights that BlackBerry Radar is able to provide, from right inside Trimble's solutions, will no doubt lead to significant technological efficiencies for the countless employees at freight brokerages, 3PLs, shippers and fleets who rely on these systems for their day-to-day operations," said Christopher Plaat, senior vice president and general manager of BlackBerry Radar.

