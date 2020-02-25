Booz Allen Hamilton Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Provide Cloud Services to Federal Agencies; Osama Malik, Shannon Sullivan Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to improve its cloud services and infrastructure and offer federal customers a suite of cloud-enabled capabilities, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Google Cloud bring[s] the federal government the best technologies to enhance their IT modernization efforts,” said Osama Malik, principal of digital strategy and management at Booz Allen. “Our focus on enhancing the citizen experience through digital platforms, analytics, and search will continue to expand through joining Google’s Cloud Partner Advantage program.”

Booz Allen will utilize its understanding of the federal certification process and clients’ missions to integrate Google Cloud’s infrastructure, analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities. Through the partnership, Booz Allen will gain access to resources, prototypes and training opportunities.

Booz Allen will also be able to share feedback and insights about implementing Google Cloud services in a complex and sensitive government environment. The partnership marks that the firm has now achieved a high level of expertise and proficiency in Google Cloud capabilities.

The company will market its new capabilities to the Federal Government. The firm has already begun leveraging Google Cloud’s cloud platform offerings to meet client missions. Recently Booz Allen utilized Google-based chatbots and AI to enhance the digital citizen experience for Recreation.gov.

In addition, the company announced that it was able to employ Google Cloud to create analytics solutions for clients like USPS and others. The firm also values the cybersecurity tools that Google Cloud offers and Booz Allen plans to expand its capabilities using these tools in the future.

“We’re thrilled to now have Booz Allen as part of our Partner Advantage program,” said Shannon Sullivan, director of federal, Google Cloud. “Citizens expect more personalized experiences from federal agencies across the web, mobile apps, and over the phone. We’re excited to work with Booz Allen to offer solutions that empower agencies to better serve their constituents—and drive true mission success.”

