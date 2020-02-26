C2SCG Becomes Google Cloud Partner to Enhance Cloud Capabilities; Brandee Daly Quoted

C2S Consulting Group (C2SCG) has announced that it has officially become a Google Cloud Partner, strengthening the company’s C2SCG position for government agencies and commercial companies as a global cloud provider, the company reported on Tuesday.

“C2SCG partners with the most trusted, innovative cloud platforms to help our customers migrate successfully, scale efficiently, and secure their data,” said Brandee Daly, CEO and founder, C2SCG.

Through the partnership, C2SCG will gain further credibility as a preferred partner of global cloud platforms. The company has also projected an acceleration of the company’s growth trajectory. Prior to becoming a Google Cloud Partner, C2SCG established additional partnerships with Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Oracle, furthering the company’s technical expertise, continuous learning and customer service.

“We are pleased to expand our partnerships to include Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and continuous data, services, and machine learning innovations,” Daly added.

C2SG recently secured a position on the potential five-year, $95 million blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to provide cloud services to the military branch’s LevelUP cyber factory in Nov. 2019.

The BPA will cover a set of services intended to help the LevelUP software hub to incorporate DevOps and DevSecOps approaches into integration and testing of government cloud and hybrid systems at different classification levels.

The LevelUP program aimed to build a unified platform for extracting data on cybersecurity incidents and providing threat visibility at service branches. Among C2SCG, A&T Systems, Amazon Web Services, Adela Technologies, Alaska Northstar Resources, Applied Information Sciences, Bestica, Carahsoft Technology, Chenega Applied Solution and more earned spots on the BPA.

About C2S Consulting Group (C2SCG)

C2S Consulting Group is a leader in providing exceptional cloud computing and migration services—with a distinct culture of continuous learning—for government agencies and commercial companies. C2SCG understands what drives its customers’ business and delivers the best solutions for their specialized organizational needs.