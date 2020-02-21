Deltek
Home / News / Census Bureau Looks to Create Enterprise Data Lake to Support Cloud, AI Deployment

Census Bureau Looks to Create Enterprise Data Lake to Support Cloud, AI Deployment

Brenda Marie Rivers February 21, 2020 News

The Census Bureau is requesting $22.3 million in its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal to establish a data lake to handle 2020 census data and help implement emerging technologies, Federal Times reported Thursday. The bureau aims to integrate its 2020 census data lake with the new enterprise platform to accelerate research work and support policy-making efforts.

According to the budget documents, the new data lake will improve access to massive amounts of demographic and economic information while updating survey and administrative data processing through cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and "big data" procedures.

"We will see some reduction in redundant data, while increasing the data that is useful to our mission,” said Kevin Smith, chief information officer of the Census Bureau. “Furthermore, the EDL will support the Census Bureau’s longstanding leadership in data analytics and technology. This includes accelerating data innovation, realizing benefits through standardization and using cloud and open source technology.”

The bureau plans to expand EDL to include third-party data in the next fiscal years.

Check Also

Mark Esper: DoD Must Prioritize Nuclear Triad Modernization

Mark Esper, secretary of defense and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the effort to update the U.S. strategic nuclear triad as part of the fiscal year 2021 defense budget request, DoD News reported Thursday. The Department of Defense requests $28.9 billion to modernize the country's nuclear defense, including the nuclear triad that consists of ground-launch missiles, bomber aircraft and submarine-launched missiles.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved