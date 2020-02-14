Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman Joins Space Force as a Senior Adviser

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, command senior enlisted leader at the U.S. Space Command, has been named as a senior adviser at the U.S. Space Force.

Towberman will provide advice to the secretary of the U.S. Air Force and the chief of space operations in line with concerns that affect the morale, utilization and welfare of Space Force members, the military service said Thursday.

He joined the Air Force in 1990 and held various capacities under the service branch including the role of command chief master sergeant at the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing. He is also a career enlisted aviator having flown over 4.5K mission hours.

"I look forward to the challenges, the excitement, and most importantly, to serving the space professionals that protect our nation and our way of life every day,” said Towberman.