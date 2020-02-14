Deltek
Home / News / Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman Joins Space Force as a Senior Adviser

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman Joins Space Force as a Senior Adviser

Matthew Nelson February 14, 2020 News

Roger Towberman
Roger Towberman

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, command senior enlisted leader at the U.S. Space Command, has been named as a senior adviser at the U.S. Space Force.

Towberman will provide advice to the secretary of the U.S. Air Force and the chief of space operations in line with concerns that affect the morale, utilization and welfare of Space Force members, the military service said Thursday.

He joined the Air Force in 1990 and held various capacities under the service branch including the role of command chief master sergeant at the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing. He is also a career enlisted aviator having flown over 4.5K mission hours.

"I look forward to the challenges, the excitement, and most importantly, to serving the space professionals that protect our nation and our way of life every day,” said Towberman.

Check Also

DoD Changes Position on Sales to Huawei; Rick Scott, Sue Gough Quoted

The Pentagon has released its opposition to a proposed rule that would make it harder for U.S. chip makers and industry leaders to send shipments to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from their overseas facilities, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved