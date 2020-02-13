Chris Brady, President of General Dynamics Mission Systems, Receives 2020 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

JIm Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, his first Wash100 Award on Tuesday.

Brady, a thirty-year veteran of the federal and GovCon sectors, has received his first Wash100 Award for his contributions to advance and innovate enterprise data, infrastructure systems and defense programs to help and protect federal agencies, military customers and our nation’s national security.

Since assuming his position in January 2019, Brady has been responsible for the business unit’s overall financial and operational success to solve the toughest security and technology challenges facing our nation.

Executive Mosaic congratulates General Dynamics and Chris Brady on receiving his first Wash100 Award in 2020. His efforts will continue to advance technological capabilities for U.S. military branches, federal agencies and the GovCon industry throughout 2020.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.