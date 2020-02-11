CISA Pursues Effort to Protect 2020 Elections

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is working with stakeholders and other partners to secure the national elections from cyber threats. CISA said it is engaging with partners to protect the U.S. election infrastructure and develop resilience against foreign adversaries under the #Protect2020 effort.

The agency intends to spread awareness, boost local engagement, further risk initiatives, apply lessons learned and improve security practices for this year's national elections. The effort also aims to boost the effectiveness, efficiency and viability of audits for the elections.

CISA works with the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council to drive #Protect2020 forward. The agency's #Protect2020 Strategic Plan can be found here.