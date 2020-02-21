Coast Guard Unveils IT Transformation Strategy; Adm. Karl Schultz Quoted

Deltek
February 21, 2020

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to transform the way it manages data and has unveiled a strategy to pursue that goal, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday. The plan, titled the Tech Revolution Road Map, aims to have USCG's information technology updated and tailored for the modern era.

Adm. Karl Schultz, USCG commandant, said the service needs a reliable, integrated information system to support missions. USCG currently employs technology from the 1990s, he added. The strategy highlights goals for the service's decision-making data, collaborative software and cloud tools, cyber readiness and infrastructure for command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence.

“This year we actually got funding in the budget to be able to work on some [command, control, communications, computers/information technology] enhancements,” Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden told National Defense Magazine.

Vanderhaden serves as USCG's senior enlisted member and principal advisor to the commandant. He added that the service will replace a large amount of hardware infrastructure.

