Deltek
Home / News / Craig Edward Leen to be Nominated Director at the Office of Personnel Mgmt

Craig Edward Leen to be Nominated Director at the Office of Personnel Mgmt

Matthew Nelson February 4, 2020 News

Craig Edward Leen
Craig Edward Leen

President Trump eyes to nominate Craig Edward Leen, director at the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, to serve as inspector general at the Office of Personnel Management.

He started his career at DOL in 2017 as a senior adviser and held the directorial role at OFCCP in acting and deputy basis prior to his current capacity, the White House said Monday.

Before DOL, Leen served as a chief legal officer and general counsel at Coral Gables, Fla. He also held various posts at the county of Miami-Dade in Florida including the role of assistant county attorney.

Leen worked as an adjunct professor for law at the University of Miami and Florida International University.

Check Also

GSA Looks to Modernize Approach to Mitigating Fake Public Comments on Rulemakings

The General Services Administration has launched an effort to update its processes related to combating fake comments on federal rulemaking actions, FedScoop reported Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved