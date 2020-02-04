Craig Edward Leen to be Nominated Director at the Office of Personnel Mgmt

President Trump eyes to nominate Craig Edward Leen, director at the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, to serve as inspector general at the Office of Personnel Management.

He started his career at DOL in 2017 as a senior adviser and held the directorial role at OFCCP in acting and deputy basis prior to his current capacity, the White House said Monday.

Before DOL, Leen served as a chief legal officer and general counsel at Coral Gables, Fla. He also held various posts at the county of Miami-Dade in Florida including the role of assistant county attorney.

Leen worked as an adjunct professor for law at the University of Miami and Florida International University.