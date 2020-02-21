CyberX, Microsoft Azure Collaborate to Enhance Cybersecurity’ Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, Nir Giller Quoted 

CyberX, an IoT security company, has collaborated with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT to develop a unified view of security across managed and unmanaged IoT devices, Microsoft announced on Friday.

“CyberX’s IoT security platform and integration with the Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT enables customers to go further and faster with IoT innovations that drive new revenue streams and operational efficiencies — without compromising on security,” said Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, chief technology officer (CTO) and general manager (GM) of Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft.

The companies will utilize the combination of CyberX’s agentless security platform and Microsoft Azure’s Security Center for IoT comprehensive IoT device protection and zero trust security to reduce risks, including enterprise IoT threats IoT, Smart Buildings and Smart Retail.

To reduce IoT security threats, the companies collaborative effort will discover and profile all IoT assets and communication to provide asset visibility as well as enable micro-segmentation policies. The technology will also detail a risk score with risk-based mitigation recommendations based on vulnerabilities detected.

In addition, CybeX and Microsoft will continuously monitor network traffic and generate real-time alerts when devices present unauthorized behavior. The companies have also integrated single pane-of-glass visibility of cyber risk for all managed and unmanaged IoT devices.

“IoT and cloud are driving the shift towards zero trust strategies that require a holistic understanding of what devices are connected and how they’re communicating, rather than on protecting a perimeter which no longer exists, so you can quickly detect and mitigate attacks before they impact your organization,” added Nir Giller, CyberX co-founder, chief technology officer and general manager of international operations.

