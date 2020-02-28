DeEtte Gray, President of CACI US Operations, Receives Fourth Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented DeEtte Gray, president of U.S. operations for CACI International, her fourth Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Wednesday. Executive Mosaic recognizes Gray for improving customer service, advancing information technology capabilities for the company’s clients and driving cybersecurity education programs. Most notably, CACI became the first U.S. organization to be assessed under the CMMI DEV V2.0 framework in March 2019. The company obtained a Maturity Level 3 rating for its customer platform delivery processes and best practices under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development version 2.0 program. “We are gratified the reviewers singled out our Agile Solutions Factory, coupled with our disciplined Delivery+ framework, as an optimal adoption of the Agile methodology and a basis for our continuous improvement journey,” said Gray. Gray has been heavily focused on education programs and urged the government in April to increase support for community colleges in efforts to promote cyber education and fill the workforce gap. She mentioned more students need to inculcate an interest in STEM education and that a four-year degree is not necessarily a prerequisite for some crucial cyber-related skills. “Getting children interested about going into cyber is something we have to start early on,” said Gray. In addition, Gray serves as Chair of AFCEA International’s Board of Directors and is active in defense industry associations. She has received numerous awards and recognition during her career, in both the education and defense fields, including Lockheed Martin’s prestigious NOVA Award for Leadership, the company’s highest and most distinguished leadership recognition. Executive Mosaic congratulates DeEtte Gray and CACI International on her fourth Wash100 Award. Gray’s drive to improve cybersecurity and innovate the recruitment process for incoming IT and cyber talent has established her as a top executive in the GovCon sector. About Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.