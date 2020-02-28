DHS Needs Maritime Detection Tech for Coast Guard

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate has announced its search for startups with the capacity to develop tracking technology for underwater objects.

DHS S&T said Thursday it posted a solicitation for maritime object tracking technology in support of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The directorate launched the solicitation under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program that aims to bolster DHS' collaboration with other sectors for security-focused innovation efforts.

USCG requires the sought detection technology to better conduct drug and migrant interdiction, search and rescue and other homeland security operations at the sea.

“During the course of normal operations, Coast Guard aircraft and vessels come across numerous types of jettisoned objects, and navigation hazards that need to be recovered from the seas and waterways,” said Wendy Chaves, chief of research, development, test and evaluation and innovation at USCG.

S&T and USCG will jointly administer a discussion on the effort at the Homeland Security Day that will take place Wednesday in Menlo Park, Calif.