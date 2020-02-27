DHS to Develop Master’s Degree Program for Security Technologies Through Funding Opportunity

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a request for proposals to seek input from universities in developing the capabilities of DHS personnel.

DHS said Wednesday it aims to create a master's degree program that will work to help students implement security technologies that are under the research and development phase to operational capacity.

Based on the department's Security Technology Transition effort, the program will enable employees to explore federal acquisition policies, study technology adoption gaps and observe the research and development process. DHS also envisions the students to manage and mitigate potential issues in carrying technological updates as part of the course.

“S&T’s investment in this MBA program will build a cross-DHS collaborative workforce with the capability and skill set needed to develop, acquire, implement, and manage the transition process of operationally relevant technologies,” said William Bryan, senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.

Interested schools may employ and aggregate existing courses to build an MBA program that will house a management curriculum with real-world case studies and security technology subjects.

Phase I proposals are due March 5, while Phase II submissions will be accepted until March 26.