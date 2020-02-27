DIA’s James Sullivan Talks US Cyber Offense, Supply Chain Security Needs

James Sullivan, the defense intelligence officer for cyber at the Defense Intelligence Agency, has said that the U.S. should also prioritize cyber offense efforts aside from defense-focused activities.

DIA said Wednesday that Sullivan spoke at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco on how mitigating supply chain risks is key to fortifying U.S. cybersecurity.

According to Sullivan, DIA operates a threat analysis center for supply chain risk management that works to analyze vulnerabilities in embedded software.

“I think if you understand the tactics, techniques and procedures [of adversaries] of how they go about discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities, then I think that goes a long way mitigating risk,” said Sullivan.

“The cyber domain is very much becoming an aspect of war and warfare in this country and globally,” he added.

Sullivan’s comments come as part of his “Digital Risk Management” breakout session at the conference.