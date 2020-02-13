DIU’s Autonomous Tech R&D Team Moves to Defense Digital Service; Ellen Lord Quoted

Deltek
Brenda Marie Rivers February 13, 2020 News

The Department of Defense has transitioned the operations of a Defense Innovation Unit team to the Defense Digital Service to help the DoD component accelerate its technical expertise in counter-unmanned aerial system technologies.

DDS said Wednesday the DIU’s Rogue Squadron team is responsible for developing hardware and software for C-UAS and small UAS technologies. The transition comes after DDS launched a partnership with the Department of the Navy to create a real-time sUAS detection system over the past six months.

"The adversary is agile and quickly evolves their technology," said Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and 2020 Wash100 Award winner. "DDS expertise will assist the Army, as the department's Executive Agent for C-UAS, in developing a rapid capability to counter adapting threats."

Rogue Squadron was established in 2017 to accelerate the use of modern software development approaches to warfighter safety and autonomous system defense. The Mountain View, Calif.-based research and development team has developed software deployed by over 200 organizations across the DoD and federal government.

