DIU's Raj Shah Talks Increasing DoD Investment on Nontraditional Contractors

Brenda Marie Rivers February 7, 2020 News

Raj Shah, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, is calling on the Department of Defense to “massively increase support” for nontraditional firms in efforts to implement emerging technologies, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Shah, who is also a former Wash100 winner, told the publication that programs like the U.S. Air Force’s Pitch Day need to be further developed to encourage firms to collaborate as part of the defense industrial base. He added that increasing federal investment into research and development efforts by 1.1 percent “would be very important.”

“My recommendation would be to increase by tenfold the spend on successful innovation efforts such as the Air Force’s Pitch Day, DIU, Joint [Artificial Intelligence] Center and many others,” he said. 

Chris Brose, former senior policy adviser to the late Sen. John McCain, noted that Congress needs to improve contract vehicles to simplify the process for nontraditional companies. He also said that DoD needs to work on polishing the skills of its own personnel and implement incentive-based policies.

